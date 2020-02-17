UrduPoint.com
Masood Khan Lauds Exemplary Efforts Of Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust

Mon 17th February 2020 | 06:58 PM

Masood Khan lauds exemplary efforts of Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust

Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has said that the Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT), is a model welfare institution has ensured the social security of thousands of orphans from AJK and Pakistan

He said that this model should be replicated not only in other parts of AJK but all over Pakistan.

The President made these remarks while interacting with a delegation led by Chairman KORT Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar that called on him at Jammu and Kashmir House today.

The President made these remarks while interacting with a delegation led by Chairman KORT Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar that called on him at Jammu and Kashmir House today.

The AJK President praised KORT Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar and his team on their outstanding service to society by establishing a state of the art institution for the care and education of orphans of Kashmir. He added that this institution despite its recent establishment, after the 2005 earthquake, had achieved great success over the years and was the pride of Mirpur, Azad Kashmir and the whole of Pakistan.

The President on the occasion urged the KORT management to tour other parts of the country and help garner further support for KORT, invite social entrepreneurs and philanthropists to visit their institution and give them an opportunity to see for the service being provided.

Chaudhry Akhtar informed the President of their recent activities in which they plan to construct 150 new houses for the affectees of the recent 2019 Mirpur earthquake. He said that these model houses will be completed according to international standards. He also invited the President for the inauguration ceremony, which the President gladly accepted. He also apprised the President of their plans to establish a university and the first dental college in AJK.

Seeking the President’s advice in regards to the university, the President said that the university should have a special focus on teaching cutting edge disciplines to help prepare technologists and researchers.

“We need to develop Pakistan and Azad Kashmir as a scientific and information technology hub for the whole world. We need to think on the lines of making a knowledge-based economy and create opportunities for our youth”, he said.

President Masood Khan also expressed the need for preparing paramedical and nursing graduates to help support the growing demand of such professionals in AJK. He said that under the expertise of the KORT management, nursing schools may also be established in Rawalakot and Muzaffarabad.

