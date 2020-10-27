UrduPoint.com
Masood Khan Meets Deputy Chairman Senate; Discuss Latest Situation In IOJK

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 11:27 AM

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, in a meeting with Deputy Chairman Senate of Pakistan Mr Saleem Mandviwalla and expressed the gratitude of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the support and steadfast stance of the people and the senate of Pakistan for the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th October, 2020) Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, in a meeting with Deputy Chairman Senate of Pakistan Mr Saleem Mandviwalla and expressed the gratitude of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the support and steadfast stance of the people and the senate of Pakistan for the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

The President informed the Deputy Chairman of the deteriorating situation in the occupied territory and the relentless moves by India to change the demography of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said that after August 5, last year, India’s BJP-RSS regime is a pursuing a policy of settler colonialism where 2 million non-State Hindus have already been granted illegal Kashmiri domiciles. He said that such moves would permanently alter the demography of the occupied territory and India has to be stopped from completing this illicit agenda of demographic change.

Both leaders strongly condemned killings, arbitrary arrests, rapes and other crimes against humanity being committed by the occupation forces in IOJK.

Mr Mandviwalla reaffirmed the support of the people of Pakistan for ascertaining the inalienable right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people. He said that the members of Senate would, through parliamentary diplomacy, engage parliamentary leaders across the globe to highlight India’s gross human rights violations against the innocent peoples in occupied Kashmir and highlight their nefarious designs which have put both regional and world peace at stake.

Masood Khan said that in the people of Jammu and Kashmir will not be intimidated by in the face of India’s aggression and will continue to struggle for their liberty and freedom from alien occupation. He said that Kashmir has natural and organic association and attachment with Pakistan, adding that the people of Kashmir aspire nothing less than accession to Pakistan

The AJK President also invited the Deputy Chairman to lead a cross-party delegation of Senators to visit Azad Kashmir.

