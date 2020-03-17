UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Masood Khan Pays Tribute To Kashmiri Youth Martyred In IOJK; Condemns False Charges On Yasin Malik

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 06:03 PM

Masood Khan pays tribute to Kashmiri youth martyred in IOJK; condemns false charges on Yasin Malik

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, in a statement issued here by his office strongly denounced the false charges framed by a Terrorists and Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) court in a fake case registered against Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik and his companions

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020) Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, in a statement issued here by his office strongly denounced the false charges framed by a Terrorists and Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) court in a fake case registered against Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik and his companions. He said that the charges made against Yasin Malik, in this 30-year old concocted case, were biased and spoke of the Indian government’s insecurities.

The AJK President while paying his tribute to four young Kashmiris – Tariq, Muzaffar, Umar and Sajjad – martyred in a fresh act of Indian state-terrorism in Islamabad district of IOJK, said that Indian occupation troops under the guise of cordon and search operations are deliberately targeting the young Kashmiris by falsely painting them as terrorists. He added that the people of IOJK are leading a peaceful struggle for their right to self-determination and liberation from Indian occupation, which is an inalienable right of every human being.

Strongly condemning these acts of cowardice, he said that despite the lockdown already in place, Indian forces have sealed off the entry and exit points in Watrigam, Achabal and Islamabad areas of IOJK. These actions, he said, are further making the lives of the local populace miserable and tightening the noose around them.

Condemning the ongoing lockdown in IOJK, Masood Khan demanded that this illegal and inhumane lockdown be brought to an end and the people living there may be given access to basic amenities and essential health facilities. “India has created a false impression of normalcy in IOJK which the world is not buying into. The lives of Kashmiri Muslims living in IOJK have been brought to a brutal and unjust halt. This occupational lockdown in the name of security must end now”, he maintained.

Citing the visit of a three-member team of the Press Council of India to Srinagar, the AJK President said that due to a communication lockdown the media personnel have been banned from reporting the on-ground situation in IOJK. Journalists in IOJK, he said were being tortured, harassed and intimidated by Indian troops.

President Masood Khan also welcomed the recommendations of the International Human Rights Association of American Minorities made during a panel discussion on right to self-determination in Geneva, in which they demanded to move the matter of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination to the International Court of Justice for an advisory opinion.

The President said that the international community must step forwards and stop the gross human rights violations taking place in IOJK.

