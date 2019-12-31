Masood khan praises balochistan’s support for kashmir cause

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, today met Mir Jamal Khan, Chief Minister Balochistan

QUETTA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019) Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, today met Mir Jamal Khan, Chief Minister Balochistan. The meeting was also attended by Provincial Ministers Mir Zahir Baleedi, Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran, Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Special assistant to the CM Mir Akbar Asakani, Parliamentary Secretary Mir Sikandar Omani, and Member National Assembly Sardar Israr Tareen.

The two leaders discussed the current human rights situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, strongly condemned the Indian Prime Minister’s extremist policies of exclusionism and also vehemently censured the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The AJK President expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for the support of the Balochistan people who have always raised their voice for the Kashmiri people and in the recent months actively held rallies and protests against India’s illegal moves in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He also thanked the Chief Minister for his recent visit to Azad Kashmir and for expressing his solidarity with the oppressed people of IOJK.

Masood Khan informed that the BJP-led Indian government headed by Narendra Modi has jeopardised the peace and stability of the region by propagating an extremist Hindutva policy which not only threatens Pakistan and Azad Kashmir but is also the Muslims living in India.

This policy he said is a reflection of his expansionist policy of eliminating Muslim s and establishing the so called Akhand Baharat.

Both the leaders asserted on systematically taking up the Kashmir issue and presenting it at international forums including multilateral platforms like the United Nations. They said that the Kashmir dispute can only be resolved through peaceful diplomatic and political means.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal assured the President that the people of Balochistan will continue to support the just cause of Kashmir and they have taken this up as their moral, national and religious responsibility.

The President invited the Balochistan government to create linkages with the AJK government in the fields of industry, economy and small to medium enterprises. He said that we must utilise each other’s expertise in relevant fields especially in the mineral and extractive industry.

The AJK President invited the Chief Minister to visit Azad Kashmir and help make this endeavour a reality. The Chief Minister accepted the invitation and said that key members of his cabinet will also accompany him in the forthcoming visit.