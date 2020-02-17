Masood Khan praises role of diaspora community for raising awareness on Kashmir dispute

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has said that the Kashmiri-Pakistani diaspora community has played a critical role in creating awareness about the Kashmir issue and it has acted as a bridge between the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the international community

Islamabad; (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th February, 2020) Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has said that the Kashmiri-Pakistani diaspora community has played a critical role in creating awareness about the Kashmir issue and it has acted as a bridge between the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the international community.

The President expressed his views while meeting Mr. Faheem Kiani, President Tahreek e Kashmir-UK and prominent Kashmiri leader Altaf Ahmad Butt, who called on him here at Jammu and Kashmir House. During the interaction, the AJK President discussed the latest situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conditions prevailing after the imposition of an occupation lockdown and communication blockade, post-August 5. He added that a focused approach is needed by all for the peaceful and just resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions. President Masood Khan said that the innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir have been virtually imprisoned in their homeland; they are being murdered, jailed on false pretences, the women are being dishonoured and young unarmed protestors are shot with pellet guns. "It is our duty to liberate our brothers and sisters from the shackles of the Indian occupation forces", said the President. The President praised the efforts of the Tahreek e Kashmir President Faheem Kiani for successfully organizing major events in the UK Parliament and in Coventry. The event at the Parliament, he said, was attended by over 50 MPs and received wide recognition, which has helped raise the profile of the Kashmir dispute and effectively highlighted the human rights violations being committed by the India occupation forces Later, Councilor Yaseen Dar, Member Labour Party Executive Committee and Raja Najabat Hussain, Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Self-determination Movement-International also called on the President.

Raja Najabat informed the President of the various activities undertaken by their organization in helping muster support for the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people who are being subjected to inhumane conditions under the patronage of the Indian government. "The diaspora community must synergize their strengths so that we may positively advocate the Kashmir cause in a fruitful manner", said President AJK. President Masood Khan said that the Pakistan-Kashmiri diaspora, which has grown in numbers all over the world, works closely with their representatives and over the years, their strengths have increased manifold. The AJK President commended the Kashmiri diaspora community for winning respect of the host countries by hard work, professionalism and commitment to the values. Kashmiri diaspora was well integrated. He also thanked the Labour Party for including Kashmir as a part of their election manifesto. The AJK President said that in his recent visit to Malaysia, he received overwhelming support from the Malaysian leadership for the Kashmir cause. He thanked Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, the Malaysian Government and its people for their steadfast and principled stance on Kashmir. Mr. Kiani and Raja Najabat both had assured the President during their meetings that their organizations will continue to garner support for the Kashmiris’ just right to self-determination and will reach out to influential Parliamentarians, opinion makers and the British civil society. They informed that the diaspora community all over Europe will be effectively mobilized to hold conferences, seminars and rallies in this connection.