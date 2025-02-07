Masood Khan sounds alarm on AJK affairs, urges leaders to address internal issues

(@FahadShabbir)

Sardar Masood Khan, former President of Azad Jammu Kashmir, has stressed the need for AJK's leaders to focus on internal issues while maintaining solidarity with Indian-occupied Kashmir

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Sardar Masood Khan, former President of Azad Jammu Kashmir, has stressed the need for AJK's leaders to focus on internal issues while maintaining solidarity with Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Speaking at the Kashmir Conference in Mirpur on Friday, Khan emphasized the importance of bridging the gap between elected representatives and the electorate, warning against outside interference that could foster mistrust among the people of Azad Kashmir.

Khan urged political leaders to engage with civil society, listen to their concerns, and address their demands. He also highlighted AJK's strategic significance as Pakistan's first line of defense, cautioning that unrest or confusion in the region would undermine national interests.

The former president also condemned India's attempts to alter the demography of occupied Kashmir, accusing India of settling non-Kashmiris in the region, manipulating electoral boundaries, and seizing land from Kashmiri Muslims. He also warned against India's efforts to divide Kashmiris by promoting narratives that shift focus away from freedom and self-determination.

Khan expressed concern over suggestions to set aside the Kashmir issue temporarily, emphasizing that Pakistan should not compromise on the matter. Drawing parallels with China's stance on Hong Kong and Taiwan, and South Africa's struggle against apartheid, Khan asserted that persistence and commitment to the cause would ultimately lead to success.

APP/ahr/378