Open Menu

Masood Khan Sounds Alarm On AJK Affairs, Urges Leaders To Address Internal Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2025 | 10:05 PM

Masood Khan sounds alarm on AJK affairs, urges leaders to address internal issues

Sardar Masood Khan, former President of Azad Jammu Kashmir, has stressed the need for AJK's leaders to focus on internal issues while maintaining solidarity with Indian-occupied Kashmir

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Sardar Masood Khan, former President of Azad Jammu Kashmir, has stressed the need for AJK's leaders to focus on internal issues while maintaining solidarity with Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Speaking at the Kashmir Conference in Mirpur on Friday, Khan emphasized the importance of bridging the gap between elected representatives and the electorate, warning against outside interference that could foster mistrust among the people of Azad Kashmir.

Khan urged political leaders to engage with civil society, listen to their concerns, and address their demands. He also highlighted AJK's strategic significance as Pakistan's first line of defense, cautioning that unrest or confusion in the region would undermine national interests.

The former president also condemned India's attempts to alter the demography of occupied Kashmir, accusing India of settling non-Kashmiris in the region, manipulating electoral boundaries, and seizing land from Kashmiri Muslims. He also warned against India's efforts to divide Kashmiris by promoting narratives that shift focus away from freedom and self-determination.

Khan expressed concern over suggestions to set aside the Kashmir issue temporarily, emphasizing that Pakistan should not compromise on the matter. Drawing parallels with China's stance on Hong Kong and Taiwan, and South Africa's struggle against apartheid, Khan asserted that persistence and commitment to the cause would ultimately lead to success.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry An ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condemns brutal kil ..

6 minutes ago
 Britain remains major trading partner of Pakistan: ..

Britain remains major trading partner of Pakistan: Usman Shaukat

6 minutes ago
 AJK President and ex-AJK minister discuss rights v ..

AJK President and ex-AJK minister discuss rights violations in IIOJK

5 minutes ago
 Masood Khan sounds alarm on AJK affairs, urges lea ..

Masood Khan sounds alarm on AJK affairs, urges leaders to address internal issue ..

5 minutes ago
 IGP pays tribute to 6 police martyrs of Mianwali

IGP pays tribute to 6 police martyrs of Mianwali

5 minutes ago
 President Zardari attends 9th Asian Winter Games i ..

President Zardari attends 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin

5 minutes ago
Ambassador to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey visits Pakis ..

Ambassador to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey visits Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA)

5 minutes ago
 PTI to use government machinery on February 8 publ ..

PTI to use government machinery on February 8 public gathering, alleges Khawaja ..

10 minutes ago
 Odermatt delivers super-G masterclass for third wo ..

Odermatt delivers super-G masterclass for third world gold

10 minutes ago
 Balochistan Assembly passes Industrial Development ..

Balochistan Assembly passes Industrial Development & Regulations bill 2025

10 minutes ago
 PA Speaker terms CPA conference opportunity for re ..

PA Speaker terms CPA conference opportunity for regional cooperation

10 minutes ago
 Aliya Hamza booked in 21 cases, LHC told

Aliya Hamza booked in 21 cases, LHC told

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir