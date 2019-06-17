UrduPoint.com
Masood Praises Dargah Nairian Sharif For Spreading Religious Values Across Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 06:00 PM

Masood praises Dargah Nairian Sharif for spreading religious values across Kashmir

Azad Jammu and Kashmir(AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has urged ulema and mushaikh to play their role for promoting unity among the Muslims and establishment of an Islamic welfare society based on justice and equality

Nairian Sharif (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019) Azad Jammu and Kashmir(AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has urged ulema and mushaikh to play their role for promoting unity among the Muslims and establishment of an Islamic welfare society based on justice and equality.

He stated this while addressing as the chief guest at annual urs ceremony of prominent saint Allama Peer Mohiyuddin Ghaznavi and Alama Peer Alauddin Siddiqui at Nerian Sharif in Tarakhel Poonch district. He said that the Prophet of Islam Hazrat Mohammad (Peace be upon him) was a great philosopher, politician and diplomat, and through the message of Islam, he had united mankind in the form of the state of Medina where he had introduced a new concept of politics, diplomacy, and moralities based on peace, tranquillity, and communal harmony. The AJK president urged religious scholars, spiritual figures and saints to play their role in inculcating unity among the Muslims, and prepare them for the renaissance of Islam and help of oppressed Muslims in different regions particularly in occupied Kashmir.

He regretted that the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir were being subjected to state terrorism for their being Muslims, and added that the dream of the freedom of occupied Kashmir cannot materialize without a strong and stable Pakistan. Paying glowing tributes to Allama Mohiyuddin Ghazni and Alauddin Siddiqui for their services, Masood Khan said that Nerian Sharif's spiritual family had established formal and non-formal educational institutions in the length and breadth of Azad Kashmir, and had made a great contribution to the promotion of modern and religious education. AJK President particularly lauded the role of Noor TV in promoting Islamic teachings across the world through its satellite network. The president greeted the people over the establishment of Army Public School at Murshidabad, and assured that Tararkhel-Narian Sharif Road would be upgraded and widened soon. Earlier on arrival Murshidabad, the president separately met Peer Noorul Arfeen Siddiqi and Peer Sultanul Arifeen in the Dargah Sharif Nairian and discussed different issues.

