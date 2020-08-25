UrduPoint.com
Masood Urges Youth To Turn Kashmir Freedom Movement Into A Global Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 10:45 PM

Masood urges youth to turn Kashmir freedom movement into a global campaign

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has urged the youth to practically contribute to turn the Kashmir freedom movement into a global campaign to end the Indian Illegal occupation of their motherland

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has urged the youth to practically contribute to turn the Kashmir freedom movement into a global campaign to end the Indian Illegal occupation of their motherland.

He was addressing Youth Skills Enhancement Conference organized by Women's University in Bagh in collaboration with a UK-based NGO BTM Global on Tuesday.

Sardar Masood said that the international community and the UN Security Council would come into action only when the Kashmir liberation movement becomes an international campaign against Indian colonial rule.

He expressed the satisfaction that the public sector universities of Azad Kashmir had introduced programs and disciplines of tourism, hospitality, gardening, biotechnology, computer technology and artificial intelligence etc.

Sardar Masood Khan particularly lauded the social services offered by the BTM Global during the recent coronavirus pandemic as well as its intervention in education, health and social welfare sectors in AJK.

He said that the youth should gain expertise in entrepreneurship to become self earner instead relying on government jobs.

The BTM Chief Sumera Farrukh while appreciating Women University Bagh for organizing Skills Enhancement Conference said that her organization besides imparting vocational training to more than 1,400 youth, had provided furniture to the educational institutions of Azad Kashmir, and now a women's hospital is being established at Palai in Mirpur for which the whole medical equipment would be imported from the UK.

The conference was also addressed among others by Vice-Chancellor Women Univesity Bagh Prof Dr Abdul Hameed, Commissioner Poonch Division Abdul Hameed Mughal.

The AJK President later also addressed a similar conference Organized by BTM Global in collaboration with the University of Poonch Rawalakot and urged the private sector to come forward to address the menace of unemployment that hindered progress and prosperity of the country. The President also held meetings with different public delegations at Circuit House Ralawakot.

