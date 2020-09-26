Azad Jammu Kashmir Saturday banged with mass protest and rallies held to express extreme resentment on the occasion of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Saturday banged with mass protest and rallies held to express extreme resentment on the occasion of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Large number of people gathered in the capital city of Azad Jammu and Kashmir under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir holding black flags and ribbons tied on their arms.

People lamented that the address of Muslims' killer in UNGA is an "insult" to this prestigious organisation.

(Murderer Murderer Modi Murderer) was the main slogan of protestors.

Speakers on the occasion said that Narendra Modi led RSS is engaged in grave human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

While talking to media, they were of the view that RSS is killing elders, children and women in IOJK, "Modi is trying to hide his notorious acts by addressing UNGA while people in IOJK are suffering Indian atrocities" they added.

Speakers maintained that UNGA should not allow (Narendra Modi) killers of Muslims to address as this is a disgrace for humanity and all peace loving nations around the globe.

Protesters stated that the whole life of Narendra Modi have a record of inhuman acts including killings of Muslims in Gujrat.

Modi has violated the religious rights of Muslims in India and the damage made to Babri Mosque by RSS is the testimony in this regard.

People in the protest condemned the Indian armed forces brutalities in IOJK and demanded UN to implement its resolutions on Kashmir as people of Jammu and Kashmir are resisting against Indian armed forces for the implementation of UN resolutions.

People of Kashmir also fully support the speech of the Prime Minister Imran Khan at UNGA, saying that Imran Khan supported the stance of Plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir which was the legitimate right of people living at both sides of the LoC in Jammu &Kashmir state.

Maulana Abdul Aziz Alvi, Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Mushtaq ul islam, Shaukat Javed Mir, Khalid Mehmood Zaidi, Usman Ali Hashim, Azmat Hayat, Ajmal Khan, Shafiq Inqalabi are others were also present in the rally.