Massarat Alam appointed new chairman APHC

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference on Tuesday announced new office-bearers of the amalgham to spearhead the Kashmir freedom movement in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, Masarrat Aalam Butt has been appointed as the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, while Shabbir Ahmad Shah and Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar would be vice chairmen of the amalgam. Moulvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani will continue to work as General Secretary of the APHC.

The announcement to this extent was made by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference at an extraordinary meeting held Tuesday at the APHC office Srinagar.

The APHC leaders paid rich tributes to the veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani and vowed to continue his mission.