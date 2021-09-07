UrduPoint.com

Massarat Alam Appointed New Chairman APHC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 05:03 PM

Massarat Alam appointed new chairman APHC

All Parties Hurriyat Conference on Tuesday announced new office-bearers of the amalgham to spearhead the Kashmir freedom movement in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference on Tuesday announced new office-bearers of the amalgham to spearhead the Kashmir freedom movement in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, Masarrat Aalam Butt has been appointed as the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, while Shabbir Ahmad Shah and Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar would be vice chairmen of the amalgam. Moulvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani will continue to work as General Secretary of the APHC.

The announcement to this extent was made by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference at an extraordinary meeting held Tuesday at the APHC office Srinagar.

The APHC leaders paid rich tributes to the veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani and vowed to continue his mission.

Related Topics

India Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar Media All

Recent Stories

PIA uplifts 5.9 million Covid-19 vaccine doses fro ..

PIA uplifts 5.9 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from China to Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to provide equal opportunities t ..

Steps being taken to provide equal opportunities to minorities: President

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest three car lifters; recover stolen ve ..

Police arrest three car lifters; recover stolen vehicle

2 minutes ago
 Taliban Spokesman Denies Reports About Plans to In ..

Taliban Spokesman Denies Reports About Plans to Introduce Restrictions on Social ..

2 minutes ago
 Taliban Spokesman Hopes New Afghan Gov't to Be Ann ..

Taliban Spokesman Hopes New Afghan Gov't to Be Announced This Week

11 minutes ago
 SCFO’s interactive new social media campaign

SCFO’s interactive new social media campaign

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.