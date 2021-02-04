Capital Development Authority Thursday said efforts were afoot to carry out massive plantation along the 25-km Srinagar Highway to revive its beauty under the clean and green Pakistan programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority Thursday said efforts were afoot to carry out massive plantation along the 25-km Srinagar Highway to revive its beauty under the clean and green Pakistan programme.

According to an official of Environment Directorate, the civic agency would plant 20,000 saplings of juniper, 15,000 of marwa, 10,000 Melaleuca, 2,000 pine, 100 Washingtonia palm ,62 of queen palm and many of other species like Kechnar and jacaranda under the ongoing landscaping project of Srinagar Highway.

He said ground work at its various interchanges, maiden strip and side slopes had almost completed to carry out plantation and horticulture work from G-13 to Muree Road.

The official said the landscaping work would soon initiate at Golra Interchange as its ground work was fully done. Half of light poles were fully functional in the area and rest of them would be lit soon, he added.

He said earth work at Peshawar Morr Interchange and the maiden strip was near completion, whereas the ground work at its side slopes was fully completed.

Steps were being taken to make all the street lights of Highway functional at the earliest, he added.

/395