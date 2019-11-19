Massive protest held in Jammu against ban on internet

A massive protest demonstration was held at Exhibition Ground in Jammu against the continued ban on mobile internet services in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :A massive protest demonstration was held at Exhibition Ground in Jammu against the continued ban on mobile internet services in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the protesters led by Panthers Party Chairman, Harshdev Singh and Yash Paul Kundal, lambasted the Indian government for snapping the mobile internet services in the region for nearly three and half months.

Harshdev Singh dubbed the Indian government's decision to impose ban on the internet services as arbitrary and obnoxious move which has pushed people to Stone Age. "Why the policy of suppression has been enforced on the people of Jammu," he questioned.

He said that the communication gag had divested the people of their fundamental right of speech and expression guaranteed in the Constitution of India.

"Prolonged internet blockade of this kind has never happened before. BJP after assuming power has been often resorting to such authoritarian moves only to demonstrate its power," he added.

Harshdev Singh said that such tactics would only aggravate public outrage against the government's highhandedness.

"Stalling mobile internet services has adversely impacted the normal life. Social and economic life has also been thrown out of gear," he lamented.

While questioning the criminal silence of the Jammu-based BJP leaders on the sensitive issue, he demanded immediate lifting of ban over internet services in Jammu region.

Activists associated with student wing of Congress also held a similar protest in Jammu against the ban on internet.