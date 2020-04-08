(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has paid glowing tributes to noted religious scholar and former Chief of Jamiat Ahle Hadees Jammu and Kashmir, Maulana Showkat Ahmed Shah, on his martyrdom anniversary in Occupied Kashmir.

Maulana Showkat Ahmed Shah was killed in a blast of an improvised device (IED) on April 8, 2011, outside mosque at Maisuma in Srinagar.

The JKLF Acting Chairman, Abdul Hameed Butt, in a statement in Srinagar while remembering Maulana Showkat Ahmed Shah on his martyrdom anniversary said that the charismatic and multi-dimensional personality of the martyred Maulana was unforgettable and no Kashmiri can ever overlook his sacrifices and struggle for the Kashmir cause.

He said that the freedom struggle of Kashmir was indebted to great martyrs like Maulana Showkat Ahmad Shah and reiterated the Kashmiris' resolve to take the mission of these martyrs to its logical conclusion