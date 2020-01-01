UrduPoint.com
May 2020 Bring Peace For The People Of Kashmir: Mushaal Mullick

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 04:46 PM

Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik wife Mushaal Mullick has declared 2019 worst year for Occupied Kashmir people and prayed on the beginning of the new year that may this New Year be a year of peace for the Kashmiris

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st January, 2020) Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik wife Mushaal Mullick has declared 2019 worst year for Occupied Kashmir people and prayed on the beginning of the new year that may this New Year be a year of peace for the Kashmiris.According to media reports, Mushaal Mullick tweeted that may be 2020 will prove year of peace for affected Kashmiris of 2019 year which was darkest year of the history.

Extremist and racist Indian government usurped rights of Kashmiris through abolishing article 370 and 35A and Kashmiris are under siege from last 149 days, she added.

She said that her husband Mohammad Yasin Malik is arrested in death cell and other leader were also arrested.Mushaal appealed to the whole world people that if they believe on brotherhood, respect and want peace in the world then they should raise their voice for Kashmiris because nuclear war could occur at any time between two countries on this side of south Asia.

