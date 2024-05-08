(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while describing May 9 as the darkest chapter in the country's history, has said that there was no option but to punish the criminals.

In his special statement issued on Wednesday, the PM said, "Those responsible should be brought to justice and severely punished so that no one dares to do this in the future." Terming martyrs as the greatest asset of a nation, the AJK premier said that they were the proud sons of the soil who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the nation.

"Strict action should be taken against those who desecrated the memorials of martyrs," the PM said, adding that such people don't deserve pardon or pity.

The AJK PM categorically said that there could be no pardon for such anarchists who vandalized the martyrs' memorials and monuments and targeted the strategic installations of the Pakistan Army.

He said that the desecration of martyrs was not acceptable in any case.

