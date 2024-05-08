Open Menu

May 9 Stands As Dark Chapter In Pakistan's History: AJK PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 10:13 PM

May 9 stands as dark chapter in Pakistan's history: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while describing May 9 as the darkest chapter in the country's history, has said that there was no option but to punish the criminals

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while describing May 9 as the darkest chapter in the country's history, has said that there was no option but to punish the criminals.

In his special statement issued on Wednesday, the PM said, "Those responsible should be brought to justice and severely punished so that no one dares to do this in the future." Terming martyrs as the greatest asset of a nation, the AJK premier said that they were the proud sons of the soil who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the nation.

"Strict action should be taken against those who desecrated the memorials of martyrs,"  the PM said, adding that such people don't deserve pardon or pity.

The AJK PM categorically said that there could be no pardon for such anarchists who vandalized the martyrs' memorials and monuments and targeted the strategic installations of the Pakistan Army.

He said that the desecration of martyrs was not acceptable in any case.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Army Martyrs Shaheed Azad Jammu And Kashmir May Criminals

Recent Stories

PTI's penchant for baseless allegations and stirri ..

PTI's penchant for baseless allegations and stirring controversy: Khawaja Asif

2 minutes ago
 Sub-Inspector's daughter achieves remarkable succe ..

Sub-Inspector's daughter achieves remarkable success in CSS examination

2 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses notification of declaring Bushra Bib ..

IHC dismisses notification of declaring Bushra Bibi's residence as sub-jail

2 minutes ago
 IG Punjab congratulates SI Khadim Hussain on son's ..

IG Punjab congratulates SI Khadim Hussain on son's prestigious achievement

2 minutes ago
 Punjab lawyers announce strike on May 9

Punjab lawyers announce strike on May 9

7 minutes ago
 Ministry confirms moon unseen, Ziquad to commence ..

Ministry confirms moon unseen, Ziquad to commence May 10

7 minutes ago
Pakistani fishing industry attracts Chinese invest ..

Pakistani fishing industry attracts Chinese investors: PCJCCI

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Police supporting Thalassemia-affected chil ..

Punjab Police supporting Thalassemia-affected children in treatment: Dr. Usman A ..

7 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder's plea against ..

IHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder's plea against verdict of accountability cou ..

19 minutes ago
 PTI founder's trial: witness statement recorded, h ..

PTI founder's trial: witness statement recorded, hearing adjourned

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires to strengthen trade, commerce tie ..

Pakistan desires to strengthen trade, commerce ties with Uzbekistan: Dar

19 minutes ago
 LCCI, PVTC to make joint efforts to bridge skill g ..

LCCI, PVTC to make joint efforts to bridge skill gap in industrial sector

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir