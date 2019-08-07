UrduPoint.com
MCCI, Traders Stage Rally To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 04:45 PM



Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and Central Traders Association here Wednesday staged a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) : Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and Central Traders Association here Wednesday staged a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

The rally which started from chamber office was headed by President MCCI Zahir Shah and attended by a large number of traders.

The participants were chanting slogans against Indian atrocities in Kashmir and were holding placards inscribed with watchwords 'Kashir Bany Ga Pakistan' and slogans in favour of Pak-army.

Addressing the rally, President MCCI and other leading traders expressed their support and heartfelt sympathies with Kashmiris and said that India has written worst history of atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

They expressed solidarity with Kashmiris for their right of self determination and vowed to stand alongside Kashmiris in their freedom movement.

