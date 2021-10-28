UrduPoint.com

MDA To Be Brought To Expectations Of People: DG Imran Kh

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 03:40 PM

MDA to be brought to expectations of People: DG Imran Kh

Newly-inducted Director General of Mirpur Development Authority Imran Khalid Chaudhry has said that Mirpur Development Authority (MDA) would be turned into a true vibrant and meaningful development institution entirely according to the expectations of the people

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) : Oct 28 (APP):Newly-inducted Director General of Mirpur Development Authority Imran Khalid Chaudhry has said that Mirpur Development Authority (MDA) would be turned into a true vibrant and meaningful development institution entirely according to the expectations of the people.

He was speaking at dinner hosted in his honor by former Secretary Gen. Kashmir Press Club Mirpur Shujah Jiraal here last night.

President JKUJ Hafiz Muhammad Maqsood DIG Police Mirpur Sajjad Chaudhry, President District PMA Dr. Ijaz Raja, President Mirpur District Bar Assocaition Masood Ahmed Sheikh, Kashmir-origin British Journalist Arshad Rachayal and the host Shujah Jarral also addressed the ceremony attended by the city elite besides officials of the district administration and the MDA.

The MDA chief said that working conditions of the MDA would be improved to the best of his abilities by addressing the due problems of the masses including various issues of allotment of plots related to the Kashmiri expatriates belonging to Mirpur district and settled in Britain and other parts of the world.

He also expressed his determination to streamline the record of the MDA harmonious to the needs of the modern age through due use of the components of the information technology.

APP / AHR

