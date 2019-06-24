MeA calls for political settlement of Kashmir dispute

An extraordinary meeting of the Jammu and Kashmir Mahaz-e-Azadi was held in Srinagar with its President, Muhammad Iqbal Mir in chair, Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :An extraordinary meeting of the Jammu and Kashmir Mahaz-e-Azadi was held in Srinagar with its President, Muhammad Iqbal Mir in chair, Monday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) , Muhammad Iqbal Mir addressing the meeting said that Kashmir was a political dispute and should be resolved politically and democratically in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people. He said military might is no solution to any issue rather in further complicates the disputes.

Muhammad Iqbal Mir said that all the stakeholders of the Kashmir dispute should sit together and settle the dispute peacefully so that permanent peace could be established in the region.

Meanwhile, Private Schools' Association Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK), has expressed concern on the New Education Policy (NEP) released by the Indian Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD) recently in the public domain.

The PSAJK President, G N Var, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that attempts to politicise and saffronise the education would be protested. He said new policy is bereft of logic at various places and its implementation will damage decades of progress achieved in education sector. He said voluminous document needs extensive discussions as number of points in it are detrimental for students, teachers and society as a whole.