Mediation sans Kashmiris' approval not acceptable: Masood Khan

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th August, 2019) The AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan has categorically rejected any mediation or diplomatic solution to Kashmir issue without the will of Kashmiri brothers and sisters who had lost their near and dear and home and hearth for the freedom of their motherland.

Talking to a 25-member delegation of journalists here at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Sunday, he said that media had a great role to play by apprisig the international community of the agonies of the Kashmiri brethren currently besieged in the held territory.

Paying tributes to electronic and print media for projecting the Kashmir cause on the international level, he urged them to keep up the momentum and also play their valuable role in inculcating unity and cohesion among the nation on the Kashmir issue.

The AJK president said that the target of hatred being spread by India was not the people of Jammu and Kashmir alone but Pakistan also. "India is threatening to impose war and even using nuclear weapons against Pakistan," he said adding that in these circumstances, Pakistan's first priority should be to save the lives of besieged Kashmiri people who are the frontline defenders of Pakistan.

Sardar Masood Khan said that besides using all global forums to rescue the Kashmiri people, Pakistan will have to activate the Pakistani and Kashmiri community across the world, and to task them to motivate the international public opinion through holding rallies and demonstrations in support of Kashmiri people in all important capitals.

At the same time, he maintained that Pakistan will also have to focus on the defense of its geographical frontiers in the wake of threats of war being hurled by the Indian rulers.

Replying to various questions, the AJK president said that it is correct to raise the issue in the international court of justice to secure an end to ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian army, but the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people and the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir have already been recognized by the UN Security Council. Therefore, he went on to say that the Government of Pakistan should repeatedly approach the UNSC to stress implementation of its resolutions on Kashmir.

Sardar Masood Khan said that Pakistan should also approach the UN Human Rights Council, and demand setting up of an international commission of inquiry to probe human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

To a question, the AJK president said that India through the revocation of article 370 had declared the semi-autonomous occupied Jammu and Kashmir as a state of the Indian union, and has also bifurcated the region, which is not acceptable to the Kashmiri people.