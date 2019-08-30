Medical fraternity expresses solidarity with people of IOK

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The medical fraternity of Hyderabad Medical Complex here on Friday also expressed solidarity with the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and demanded the world community to take serious notice of barbarism being committed by the Indian government in disputed valley of Held Kashmir.

In this connection, the Professors, Assistant Professors, Paramedical and nursing staff of Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad took out Kashmir solidarity rally from the office of Medical Superintendent to OPD of the Hospital.

The rally which led by acting Medical Superintendent Dr. Shoukat Ali Lakho, strongly condemned the genocide being committed by Indian forces in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir adding that the people of the area have been deprived of their basic rights.

The participants of the rally also condemned the continuous imposition of curfew in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and demanded the global human rights organizations to raise voice against mass killings, injuries, detention of Kashmiri brethren and the use of pellet guns by Indian forces in the Held Valley.

The participants maintained Kashmir is the lifeline of Pakistan and called upon the United Nations to pressurize the Indian government to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance to UN Resolutions.

Among others, Dr. Muhammad Shahid Junejo and Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed Raja also addressed the participants of the rally.