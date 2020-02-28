UrduPoint.com
Meeting Of Kashmiri Refugees Highlights Prevailing Grim Situation In IOK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 09:55 PM

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement, Qazi Muhammad Imran and President of Jammu and Kashmir Refugees Welfare Society, Muhammad Lateef Lone on Friday have highlighted the prevailing grim situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and stressed the need for greater unity among the Kashmiris for the success of Kashmir freedom movement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement, Qazi Muhammad Imran and President of Jammu and Kashmir Refugees Welfare Society, Muhammad Lateef Lone on Friday have highlighted the prevailing grim situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and stressed the need for greater unity among the Kashmiris for the success of Kashmir freedom movement.

Chairing an important meeting of Jammu and Kashmir refugees in Bagh, Azad Kashmir, Qazi Imran deplored that India had crossed all limits of brutalities in the IOK when it scrapped its special status on August 5, 2019 and converted the entire territory into a big prison where 8 million Kashmiris had been imprisoned on which the whole world is silent.

He said, at such time the refugees of Jammu and Kashmir should unite and raise their voices for their oppressed brethren in the IOK.

The refugees' representative, Farooq Butt, also addressed the meeting, which was participated among others by President of Jammu and Kashmir Refugees Welfare Society, Muhammad Lateef Lone, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Sarwar Lone, Khalil Ahmad Butt, Mushtaq Ahmad Lone and Muhammad Jehangir.

