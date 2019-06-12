UrduPoint.com
Meeting Reviews Various Ongoing, Completed Projects Launched With Financial Assistance Of Pakistan Government

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 09:46 PM

Meeting reviews various ongoing, completed projects launched with financial assistance of Pakistan government

Academic Jammu and Kashmir government, in a high level meeting, Wednesday reviewed various ongoing and completed development projects of mass public welfare launched with the financial assistance of the government of Pakistan in different parts of the State, it was officially said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) : Academic Jammu and Kashmir government, in a high level meeting, Wednesday reviewed various ongoing and completed development projects of mass public welfare launched with the financial assistance of the government of Pakistan in different parts of the State, it was officially said.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan chaired the meeting held in the State's capital town.

Federal Secretary Water Resources Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf specially attended the meeting which approved the report of water commission about the AJK-based 969-MW Neelum Jhelum hydropower project.

Top AJK government officials including chief secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, additional chief secretary development Dr. Syed Asif Hussain, additional chief secretary general Farhat Ali Mir, secretary finance Muhammad Farid Tarar, secretary services Ch. Liaquat Hussain and secretary law Irshad Ahmed Qureshi and others also attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting AJK Prime Minister Farooq Haider expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking personal interest to address the environment issue in Muzaffarabad arising out of Neelum Jhelum hydropower project.

He assured provision of clean drinking water to residents of Muzaffarabad and said construction of lakes in the river would help us overcome the environment issue to great extent.

He also expressed thanks to Water Resources department for understanding the problem of environment and its recommendations on how to address them. Resolving matters relating to water was in the national interest, he added.

He said he had directed the concerned departments to complete the projects for which WAPDA had released funds.

Haider said government and people of AJK were not averse to mega projects in the state.

He said inclusion of AJK into China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring development and employment opportunities to the State. He said Pakistan government would be made guarantor in the agreement of Kuhala hydropower project.

He said that the governments of Pakistan and AJK were jointly making all out sincereefforts to address the environmental issue.

The meeting decided that following completion of Neelum Jhelum hydropower project the vacated buildings would be handed over to AJK government.

On this occasion Federal Secretary Water Resources said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had specially directed him to resolve the water issues, raised by AJK government, on priority in consultation with the state government.

He said construction of mega projects in AJK would accelerate the pace of economic development. Participation of AJK into CPEC would put it on the track of progress and prosperity, he added.

He said that payment of water use charges to AJK would financially strengthen AJK.

He said people and government of Pakistan are thankful to AJK for their sacrifices for setting up of the mega NJ hydropower projects of national significance in AJK which would meet the energy needs of the country to greater extent.

