Mehbooba Condemns Gulmarg, IIOJK Fashion Show

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 11:54 PM

Former puppet Chief Minister of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK state and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has vehemently condemned the recent fashion show in the occupied Kashmir 's Gulmarg town calling it a "vulgar spectacle" that undermines the region's cultural values

Taking place during Ramadan, the event has sparked widespread outrage, she declared, according to a report reaching here Monday from across the LoC.

Mufti criticized private hoteliers for promoting such events and accused the state,"government" of failing to take responsibility.

“The "government" cannot simply label this a private affair and wash its hands of it. Allowing such events will damage our (Kashmiris) ancient centuries old culture,” she said.

