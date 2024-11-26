Open Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Decries Attacks On Minorities Especially Muslims In India

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2024 | 10:15 PM

Mehbooba Mufti decries attacks on Minorities especially Muslims in India

Former "Chief Minister " of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK) and PDP President, Mehbooba Mufti, has expressed grave concern over the escalating threats faced by the muslims, largest minority in India, particularly in light of the ongoing violent attacks on their dignity, lives, livelihoods, and places of worship

Mufti stated in a statement of condemnation in occupied Srinagar that these attacks were a stark violation of the Indian constitution’s alleged guarantees of equal rights and dignity for all citizens, irrespective of their background, says a report reaching here Tuesday from across the line of control.

"The recent violence in Sambhal area of Indian Uttar Pradesh state, where four innocent lives of minority Muslim community were tragically lost, serves as a painful reminder of the reality minorities were facing across the country," Mufti said.

She highlighting the alarming pattern of violence against the, Muslims, major minority community in India.

She pointed out the disturbing trend of searching for temples beneath mosques, which continues despite a clear Indian Supreme Court ruling maintaining the status quo of religious places as they existed in 1947.

Mufti further highlighted the erosion of the Indian constitution and the ruining of the rule of law, warning that if this trend continues India's identity could be at severe risk, she warned, the report added.

More Stories From Kashmir