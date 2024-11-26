Mehbooba Mufti Decries Attacks On Minorities Especially Muslims In India
Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2024 | 10:15 PM
Former "Chief Minister " of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK) and PDP President, Mehbooba Mufti, has expressed grave concern over the escalating threats faced by the muslims, largest minority in India, particularly in light of the ongoing violent attacks on their dignity, lives, livelihoods, and places of worship
MIRPUR ( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Nov, 2024) Former "Chief Minister " of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK) and PDP President, Mehbooba Mufti, has expressed grave concern over the escalating threats faced by the muslims, largest minority in India, particularly in light of the ongoing violent attacks on their dignity, lives, livelihoods, and places of worship.
Mufti stated in a statement of condemnation in occupied Srinagar that these attacks were a stark violation of the Indian constitution’s alleged guarantees of equal rights and dignity for all citizens, irrespective of their background, says a report reaching here Tuesday from across the line of control.
"The recent violence in Sambhal area of Indian Uttar Pradesh state, where four innocent lives of minority Muslim community were tragically lost, serves as a painful reminder of the reality minorities were facing across the country," Mufti said.
She highlighting the alarming pattern of violence against the, Muslims, major minority community in India.
She pointed out the disturbing trend of searching for temples beneath mosques, which continues despite a clear Indian Supreme Court ruling maintaining the status quo of religious places as they existed in 1947.
Mufti further highlighted the erosion of the Indian constitution and the ruining of the rule of law, warning that if this trend continues India's identity could be at severe risk, she warned, the report added.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
PTI spreading chaos to halt economic progress: Federal Minister for Planning and ..
CCP approves 50% acquisition of total Parco by Gunvor Group
National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) concludes hearing into FCA ..
Robina expresses grief over martyrdom of Police, Rangers personnel
Pakistan Shaheens, Sri Lanka A last two 50-over matches postponed
Neil Simon’s play to be staged from Nov 27 to Dec 1
DC orders swift implementation of Waste Management Plan
Nov 24 Protest: ATC hands over 10 PTI workers to police on 6-day physical remand
Computerized entry test series for BS program 2025 completed: Tayaba Zarif
SBP revises instructions for profit sharing on IBI saving deposits
Sharjeel condemns attack on Rangers in Islamabad
PMA demands genomic sequencing to identify root cause of HIV cases in Nishtar Ho ..
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State President.24 hours ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chaudhry Arshad Hussain announces practical steps to i ..24 hours ago
-
AJK Govt. plans to put used official vehicles on auction in Mirpur on December 1724 hours ago
-
Delivery of quick medical cover to needy in Mirpur Division ordered: Div Commissioner24 hours ago
-
AJK government is determined to improve quality of education: AJK President4 days ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condemns terrorist attack on passenger bus4 days ago
-
SCO takes revolutionary steps to adapt people, to Information Technology in AJK / GB: CO SCO Mirpur ..4 days ago
-
AJK President for uplift of quality higher education in region, terms it backbone of socioeconomic p ..7 days ago
-
Higher education in the region, terms it backbone of socioeconomic development: AJK President7 days ago
-
Power Generation Capacity in Occupied Kashmir Drops by 80%7 days ago
-
Empowering students with cutting-edge technology skills7 days ago
-
Farooq Abdullah slams hardliner BJP for neglecting Jammu's uplift deliberately8 days ago