Mehbooba wants European delegation to talk to locals in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Amid speculation that a delegation from European Union was going to visit Jammu and Kashmir, today, PDP leader and former puppet Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has said that the visiting lawmakers from European countries should get a chance to speak to the local people, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba in a message from jail said, "Hope they get a chance to speak to the people, local media, doctors and civil society members." She also said, "the iron curtain between Kashmir and the world needs to be lifted and Government of India must be held accountable for pushing J&K into turmoil".

This will be first visit by a foreign delegation to Jammu and Kashmir after August 5 when the Narendra Modi government scrapped the special status for Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated it into two union territories.