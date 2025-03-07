Merit to be given top priority for promoting professionalism: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq Thursday said that merit should be given top priority to promote professionalism

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 6th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq Thursday said that merit should be given top priority to promote professionalism.

"Professionals with technical skills should be appointed on technical posts", he added.

The PM was chairing BoD meeting of Power Development Organization Azad Jammu and Kashmir held in the state metropolis.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Power Development Organization Chaudhry Rashid, Chief Secretary Khushal Khan, Secretary Electricity Irshad Ahmed Qureshi, and others.

The meeting discussed pertinent issues including elimination of technical problems in Neelum Jagran Hydel Project, improvement of transmission lines, making appointments against technical posts and other relevant issues.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by minister for Rehabilitation Chaudhry Javed Iqbal Badhanvi briefed the PM about the problems being faced by refugees.

The PM said that the present government was aware of the problems faced by the refugees. He said that the government would take all possible measures to address the problems faced by the migrant community.

