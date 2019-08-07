Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, Global peace organize seminar on Indian HR violations'

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 11:59 PM

Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) in collaboration with Global Peace on Wednesday organized a seminar on 'Indian Human Rights violations' a threat to world peace here at Aiwan-e-Quaid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) in collaboration with Global Peace on Wednesday organized a seminar on 'Indian Human Rights violations' a threat to world peace here at Aiwan-e-Quaid.

Deputy Mayor Islamabad Zeeshan Naqvi was the chief guest on the occasion.

Speakers including Farah Azeem Shah former parliamentarian Balochistan Assembly, Dr Muhammad Umar Riaz Abbasi Author of three books Columnist , Political and defense analyst tv channels Motivational speaker, Kanwar Dilshad (Chairman at National Democratic Foundation), Irshadullah Khan (Chairman, M.E.F.T. Pakistan (Private) Limited), Aasma Wadud Corporate Trainer, Social Worker and MNA Sajida Zulfiqar Khan highlighted various aspects of Indian violation of special status of Kashmir.

Speakers lauded the joint session of the Parliament on the Kashmir issue. They strongly condemned the unilateral legislation.

They said that government must use all legal options in the coming days to highlight the issue at international level.

They said that Indian unilateral legislation was a threat to the world peace and region.

Speakers urged the international community, the United Nations, and human rights organizations to take notice of the grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

They said India has been committing atrocities in occupied Kashmir on a large scale for decades but during the recent phase, it had not only imposed a curfew for an indefinite period but also had increased military presence to curb the freedom struggle.

