UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Military Clampdown In Occupied Kashmir Enters 81st Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 04:53 PM

Military clampdown in occupied Kashmir enters 81st day

In occupied Kashmir, people of the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region continue to suffer due to Indian military clampdown, which entered 81st running day on Thursday (today), Kashmir Media Service reported

SRINAGAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th October, 2019) In occupied Kashmir, people of the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region continue to suffer due to Indian military clampdown, which entered 81st running day on Thursday (today), Kashmir Media Service reported.Restrictions imposed under section 144 and total ban on internet and prepaid cellular phones are badly affecting people across all spheres of life.

The ongoing internet gag is the longest ever witnessed in the Kashmir Valley. The previous longest was witnessed during the 2016 mass uprising. Though frequent internet shutdown is nothing new for the Kashmiris as in the past decade the service was snapped multiple times.

However, this time not only mobile internet services were barred but broadband services were also snapped.

Although the occupation authorities recently restored voice calls on postpaid mobile phones but thousands of subscribers found their services disconnected by telecom companies due to non-payment of bills for the period of the suspension of services.

The landline phones were restored last month but due to the switch over to cellular networks they are less in number as compared to mobile phones.Meanwhile, people continue to observe silent protest against Indian occupation and the 5th August illegal action of the Modi government of revoking the special status of occupied Kashmir by keeping their shops and business establishment closed for most of the day besides desisting from going to offices and schools.

Some private vehicles are plying but public transport is off the roads.

Related Topics

India Protest Internet Business Mobile Vehicles Jammu August 2016 Muslim Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Sahiwal killings: victim family says "it was an ac ..

17 minutes ago

Afridi says "We all are pathan" instead of saying ..

38 minutes ago

Kartarpur corridor proves Pakistan advocate of pea ..

7 minutes ago

Ambassador designated to WTO assures playing role ..

7 minutes ago

PM prays for health of Nawaz Sharif; directs for p ..

7 minutes ago

Moscow Court Extends Spy Suspect Whelan's Detentio ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.