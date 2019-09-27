UrduPoint.com
Military Lockdown Enters In 54th Consecutive Day In IOK

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 12:16 PM

Military lockdown enters in 54th consecutive day in IOK

Normal life continues to suffer due to the military lockdown and suspension of mobile and internet connectivity on the 54th consecutive day, Friday , in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Normal life continues to suffer due to the military lockdown and suspension of mobile and internet connectivity on the 54th consecutive day, Friday , in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, people were facing shortage of basic commodities including life-saving drugs with children and the elderly suffering from serious ailments bearing the brunt of the clampdown imposed by India since 5th of August. Shops and business establishments are also closed while public transport is off the road.

Although government offices and schools are open, yet they remain empty despite the efforts by the administration to make it look otherwise in a bid to hoodwink the international community.

A survey report says that continued internet blockade and snapping of mobile phones are forcing researchers, doctors and other experts to move out of the Kashmir valley to complete their assignments as life has come to a grinding halt as a result of inhuman steps taken by the Indian government since 5th of August.

Meanwhile, over a thousand members of lawyer associations in occupied Kashmir are on strike to support the protest demonstrations against revocation of territory's special status and arrest of several Bar members. Among those who were arrested immediately after India abrogated Article 370 include Bar President, Mian Abdul Qayoom, former president Nazir Ahmad Ronga, advocate Abdul Salam Rather and Fayaz Sodagar under the black law Public Safety Act. These senior lawyers have been imprisoned in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, thousands of miles away from Srinagar.

