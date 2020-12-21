UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Military Settlements In IoK Reflect India's Extending Settler Colonialism Framework

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 05:18 PM

Military settlements in IoK reflect India's extending settler colonialism framework

The Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) while voicing its serious concern over Indian government's move to establish Sainik colony in Budgam has said the sinister move reflected the extending settler colonialism framework in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) while voicing its serious concern over Indian government's move to establish Sainik colony in Budgam has said the sinister move reflected the extending settler colonialism framework in Kashmir.

In a statement received here, JKNF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman while highlighting its army settlements devastating impacts on the Kashmiri society said that establishment of army settlements was an incursion into the rights of indigenous population.

Terming it as a breach of international law the spokesman said that the unlawful move with serious social and political ramifications was a conspiracy to render Kashmiris homeless in their homeland.

The fast sprawling colonialism framework in Kashmir, he said, amply demonstrates that the expansionist designs of the Modi government that is hell bent on converting Kashmir into its colony.

Referring to Modi government's policy of land grab in Kashmir Rehman said that there were reports that the occupation authorities had expedited the process of transferring hundreds of kanals agriculture land to the military officials for purpose.

Meanwhile, the spokesman expressed his grave concern over the continued bloodshed and killing of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces.

Urging the world community to take notice of the Indian brutalities in Kashmir, he said India army has turned into a militia of butchers that kill Kashmiris mercilessly day in and day out without an inkling of accountability.

Related Topics

India World Army Agriculture Jammu National University Government

Recent Stories

Emirates NBD recognised for Robotic Process Automa ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Culture organises Used-Book Fair as part of ..

36 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid offers condolences on death of S ..

36 minutes ago

Oman decides to ban entry to and exit from Sultana ..

46 minutes ago

Hong Kong to deny entry of visitors from Britain t ..

2 minutes ago

About 300 People Evacuated Due to Fire at Toyota M ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.