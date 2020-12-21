The Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) while voicing its serious concern over Indian government's move to establish Sainik colony in Budgam has said the sinister move reflected the extending settler colonialism framework in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) while voicing its serious concern over Indian government's move to establish Sainik colony in Budgam has said the sinister move reflected the extending settler colonialism framework in Kashmir.

In a statement received here, JKNF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman while highlighting its army settlements devastating impacts on the Kashmiri society said that establishment of army settlements was an incursion into the rights of indigenous population.

Terming it as a breach of international law the spokesman said that the unlawful move with serious social and political ramifications was a conspiracy to render Kashmiris homeless in their homeland.

The fast sprawling colonialism framework in Kashmir, he said, amply demonstrates that the expansionist designs of the Modi government that is hell bent on converting Kashmir into its colony.

Referring to Modi government's policy of land grab in Kashmir Rehman said that there were reports that the occupation authorities had expedited the process of transferring hundreds of kanals agriculture land to the military officials for purpose.

Meanwhile, the spokesman expressed his grave concern over the continued bloodshed and killing of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces.

Urging the world community to take notice of the Indian brutalities in Kashmir, he said India army has turned into a militia of butchers that kill Kashmiris mercilessly day in and day out without an inkling of accountability.