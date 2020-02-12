Military siege adding to worries of IOK people: Majeed Malik

Leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) AJK chapter and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement, Abdul Majeed Malik has said that the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) are facing severe problems due to the ongoing military siege in the valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region for the past more than six months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) AJK chapter and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement, Abdul Majeed Malik has said that the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) are facing severe problems due to the ongoing military siege in the valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region for the past more than six months.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said that the occupation forces were breaking into houses and harassing women and children. Indian forces, he added, are also harassing journalists to hide the ugly face of India from the world, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The APHC AJK leader said India has unleashed a war on the Line of Control (LoC) to divert the world's attention from the prevailing grim situation in occupied Kashmir.

He condemned the unprovoked firing by Indian troops on homes, schools, mosques and hospitals in Azad Kashmir.

He called upon the United Nations to implement its resolutions on the Kashmir dispute to enable the Kashmiri people to decide their future by themselves through the exercise of their right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, Ummat-e-Islami leader, Syed Manzoor Ahmad Shah, in a statement said that during his visit to Pakistan, the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, should meet Kashmiri refugees in Azad Kashmir and the victims of Indian shelling on the LoC.