UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Military Siege Continues, Life Remains Crippled In IOK On 82nd Day

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 03:04 PM

Military siege continues, life remains crippled in IOK on 82nd day

In Indian occupied Kashmir, normal life continues to remain out of gear in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region on 82nd day, today (Oct 25), due to the unrelenting military lockdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, normal life continues to remain out of gear in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region on 82nd day, today (Oct 25), due to the unrelenting military lockdown.

According to Kashmir Media Service, an environment of fear and uncertainty persists as stories of night raids, torture, beatings and incarcerations keep on emerging amid heavy deployment of Indian forces in every nook and corner of the territory.

Restrictions under section 144 and total ban on internet and prepaid mobile services remain enforced. Despite the authorities' efforts to manufacture normalcy in the territory, people are practicing peaceful civil disobedience against Indian occupation as well as against Modi government's illegal action of revoking the special status of Kashmir on August 5.

Shops and business establishments continue to remain shut for most part of the day and hardly any public transport is visible on the roads. school and offices are open but students and employees prefer to stay away. Train services from Banihal to Baramulla also remain suspended.

The occupation authorities are likely to re-impose strict restrictions, today, in the Kashmir Valley to prevent people from holding anti-India protests after Friday prayers. The authorities have not allowed Juma congregational prayers at any of the major mosques and shrines of the territory since August 05.

Related Topics

India Internet Business Mobile Jammu August Muslim Media From Government

Recent Stories

Balochistan fined for slow over-rate

5 minutes ago

South Korea to Drop Special Status at WTO Amid US ..

5 minutes ago

Pound slips more as Johnson eyes poll to break Bre ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab Business Registration Portal plays vital ro ..

34 minutes ago

Gold imports dip 3.37% in first quarter, over 40% ..

2 minutes ago

At least 16 dead in anti-Abiy protests in Ethiopia ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.