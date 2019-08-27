Milk, medicines for infants become short in IOK

Attack on IOK to be treated attack on Pakistan, AJK: Masood Khan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019) The AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan has stressed the UK Government and Prime Minister Boris Johnson to play their role in addressing serious human crisis and preventing ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri people in the Indian held territory.

"Being permanent member of the UN Security Council, it is the moral obligation of the UK to take cognizance of the worst human rights abuses and the carnage of innocent Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir," he said.

Addressing a joint press conference with the visiting five-member UK parliamentary delegation led by Labor Party MP Khalid Mehmood at Kashmir House here on Tuesday, the AJK president said that on the whole the UK's role in the recent UN Security Council meeting on Kashmir was satisfactory, but the people of Jammu and Kashmir expect UK to play a more active role to bring improvement in the situation of occupied Kashmir.

He particularly thanked the Labor Party chief Jeremy Corbyn and the all-party parliamentary Kashmir Group in the UK parliament for expressing grave concern over human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, and said that the international community would have to take serious notice of genocide and war crimes against the Kashmiri people.

Sardar Masood Khan said that more than 10,000 Kashmiri people including a large number of children have been arrested since August 5, and they have been shifted to prisons outside occupied Kashmir in New Delhi, Agra, Lucknow and other Indian cities.

"The constant curfew has created has starvation-like situation in occupied Kashmir, and the Indian troops are torching grain stocks, while milk is not available to infants," he added.

The AJK president said that we consider India's aggression against occupied Kashmir as aggression against Pakistan, and warned that if India carries out direct attack on Azad Kashmir, it would get a befitting response.

Supporting the call of veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gilani, Sardar Masood Khan said that the government employees and the police personnel of held valley should also join the liberation struggle because struggle against India has now become a matter of life and death, and has entered into the stage of now or never.

Speaking on the occasion, leader of UK parliamentary delegation Khalid Mahmood and MP Imran Hussain and MP Stephen Timms said that India was indulging in the worst human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

It was engaged in ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri people in a bid to change the demography of Kashmir. "This is a naked violation of international laws and the UN resolutions, and this cannot be ignored by declaring it a bilateral issue between Pakistan and India or an internal matter of India," they added.

The UK MPs urged the UN Security Council to adopt a categorical stance on the situation of occupied Kashmir, and declare the Indian actions on Kashmir as unlawful.