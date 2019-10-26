Millions of people suffering in IoK

Millions of people living in Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region immensely suffering due to strict military siege imposed by India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) : Millions of people living in Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region immensely suffering due to strict military siege imposed by India

Normal life remains badly hit on the 83rd straight day, today, in the Kashmir Valley and parts of Jammu due to restrictions and gag on internet and cellular services barring partial restoration of postpaid connections and landline phones, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Despite the occupation authorities' efforts to restore normalcy in occupied Kashmir, people continue to observe shutdown as a silent protest against India's recent actions in the territory. Shops and business establishments remain closed most of the time except for few hours in the morning and evening. Although private vehicles are plying on the roads, but due to the absence of public transport, people particularly patients and doctors are facing difficulties in reaching the hospitals and moving from one place to another.

On the other hand, Newsweek, an American weekly news magazine, reported that Twitter has been accused of bowing to Indian censorship and suppressing freedom of speech in Kashmir after nearly one million tweets were removed.

Almost 100 accounts were also made inaccessible to locals in the last two years, spurring claims that Twitter is contradicting the very values it purports to uphold.

The findings were revealed in a study by the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), showing that Twitter agreed to block more accounts in the region than in every other country combined.