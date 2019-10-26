UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Millions Of People Suffering In IoK

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 07:07 PM

Millions of people suffering in IoK

Millions of people living in Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region immensely suffering due to strict military siege imposed by India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Millions of people living in Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region immensely suffering due to strict military siege imposed by India.

Normal life remains badly hit on the 83rd straight day, today, in the Kashmir Valley and parts of Jammu due to restrictions and gag on internet and cellular services barring partial restoration of postpaid connections and landline phones, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Despite the occupation authorities' efforts to restore normalcy in occupied Kashmir, people continue to observe shutdown as a silent protest against India's recent actions in the territory. Shops and business establishments remain closed most of the time except for few hours in the morning and evening. Although private vehicles are plying on the roads, but due to the absence of public transport, people particularly patients and doctors are facing difficulties in reaching the hospitals and moving from one place to another.

On the other hand, Newsweek, an American weekly news magazine, reported that Twitter has been accused of bowing to Indian censorship and suppressing freedom of speech in Kashmir after nearly one million tweets were removed.

Almost 100 accounts were also made inaccessible to locals in the last two years, spurring claims that Twitter is contradicting the very values it purports to uphold.

The findings were revealed in a study by the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), showing that Twitter agreed to block more accounts in the region than in every other country combined.

Related Topics

India Protest Internet Business Twitter Vehicles Jammu Muslim Media From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan women make history, beat Bangladesh in th ..

30 minutes ago

Fauji Foundation is committed to well-being of ex- ..

4 minutes ago

Solidarity with Kashmiris; All set to observe Oct ..

4 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Saturday 26 Oct 2019

4 minutes ago

One dead in Guinea Bissau rally

4 minutes ago

Lockdown breaks backbone of Kashmir's economy: JKP ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.