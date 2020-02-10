Minhas calls on AJK President

AJK Minister for Information, Tourism and Archeology Raja Mushtaq Minhas has called on Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan and briefed him about his new political responsibilities

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020) AJK Minister for Information, Tourism and Archeology Raja Mushtaq Minhas has called on Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan and briefed him about his new political responsibilities.

The Minister discussed the current Kashmir situation besides other matters of mutual interest with the President. The President on this occasion congratulated him on assuming his new position as Chief Organizer of PML-N AJK and expressed his hope that under his able leadership the process of party reorganization will be effectively carried out further strengthening & enhancing political outreach of the party in Azad Kashmir