Minhas takes additional charge of Minister for Sport and Youth Affairs

The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday gave the additional charge to AJK Information, Tourism and IT Raja Mushtaq Minhas of Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs

The youths across AJK expressed their pleasure to this decision of the government and were of the view that Minhas was a energetic Minister and under his ministry the sports, youth affairs and other healthy activities will get its due boost and promotion.