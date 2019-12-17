UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minhas Takes Additional Charge Of Minister For Sport And Youth Affairs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 10:46 PM

Minhas takes additional charge of Minister for Sport and Youth Affairs

The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday gave the additional charge to AJK Information, Tourism and IT Raja Mushtaq Minhas of Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday gave the additional charge to AJK Information, Tourism and IT Raja Mushtaq Minhas of Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs.

The youths across AJK expressed their pleasure to this decision of the government and were of the view that Minhas was a energetic Minister and under his ministry the sports, youth affairs and other healthy activities will get its due boost and promotion.

Related Topics

Sports Azad Jammu And Kashmir Mushtaq Minhas Government

Recent Stories

President confers Order of Independence on Singapo ..

21 minutes ago

Khalifa receives Nicaraguan President&#039;s lette ..

21 minutes ago

Russian UNSC Resolution on Syria Border Crossing t ..

2 minutes ago

Football: Club World Cup results

2 minutes ago

EU will do 'maximum' to meet Brexit trade deal dea ..

2 minutes ago

UK Labour Leader's Approval Ratings Plummet After ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.