Minister Inaugurates Boys Degree College, Rest House In Kahota

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 07:17 PM

Minister inaugurates Boys Degree College, Rest House in Kahota

Minister for Public Works Development (PWD) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Muhammad Aziz Monday inaugurated the science classes recently started in Boys Degree College and Rest House Haveli Kahota which completed with cost of Rs 21.280 million

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Public Works Development (PWD) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Muhammad Aziz Monday inaugurated the science classes recently started in Boys Degree College and Rest House Haveli Kahota which completed with cost of Rs 21.280 million.

The minister also announced one million rupees for setting up library in the college and saying that transportation for the students of science classes would be made in phases to facilitate the students.

He said that people of the area can differentiate the development work of our government with the previous governments.

While visiting the different ongoing development projects in Haveli district, PWD Minister also put foundation stone couple of projects including District office accommodation District Headquarter and Girls Degree College Kahota costing Rs 51.247 and Rs. 72.898 million respectively.

