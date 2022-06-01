UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Kashmir Affairs To Hold APC On Kashmir Issue On Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2022 | 12:33 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan is organising an All Parties Consultative Conference on the Kashmir issue here on Wednesday.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira will host the conference.

Besides Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood and Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, former AJK presidents and prime ministers, and heads of political parties will attend the conference.

The purpose of the conference is to chalk out a mutually agreed way forward in order to deal with the Kashmir issue and to highlight the unsolved issue on international level in an effective manner.

The conference will also take assessment of current human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

