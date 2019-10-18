UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minority MPA Leads Rights Activists' Kashmir Rally

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 08:48 PM

Minority MPA leads rights activists' Kashmir rally

Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights and Member Kashmir Committee, minority MPA Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh Friday led a rally of human rights activists from Nawan Sheher Chowk to Multan Press Club to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights and Member Kashmir Committee, minority MPA Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh Friday led a rally of human rights activists from Nawan Sheher Chowk to Multan Press Club to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Over a dozen human rights activists from different districts of south Punjab also attended a workshop with Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh in the chair where they discussed human rights situation in south Punjab.

Member Kashmir Committee said every individual had a right to have his/her basic human rights acknowledged and honoured. But, respect for human rights was missing from IOJ&K where people had been facing lock-down, communications blackout and curfew for over last two months.

Sardar Mahindar said Kashmiri brothers and sisters were facing Indian forces brutalities for the last 72 days. He urged the international community to put pressure on India to lift curfew and restore IOJ&K's status as independent state.

He said Oct 27 should be observed as Yom-e-Siyah (Black Day) all over the country with participation of all government departments, adding it was the day back in 1947 when India had occupied IOJ&K.

Sarfraz Clement, Shahzad, Naveed Gul, Allah Daad Khan, Muhammad Yousuf, and others attended the workshop and participated in the Kashmir rally.

Related Topics

India Multan Punjab Minority Jammu All From Government

Recent Stories

Macron says learned of US Syria withdrawal 'by twe ..

3 minutes ago

149 power pilferers caught in south Punjab

3 minutes ago

Kabul Condemns Mosque Blasts in East Afghanistan, ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey Plans to Open 12 Observation Posts in Syria ..

3 minutes ago

Japanese Lawmakers Pay Visit to Controversial Yasu ..

11 minutes ago

Model Courts dispose of 717 cases in Rawalpindi

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.