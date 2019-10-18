Minority MPA leads rights activists' Kashmir rally

Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights and Member Kashmir Committee, minority MPA Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh Friday led a rally of human rights activists from Nawan Sheher Chowk to Multan Press Club to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights and Member Kashmir Committee, minority MPA Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh Friday led a rally of human rights activists from Nawan Sheher Chowk to Multan Press Club to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Over a dozen human rights activists from different districts of south Punjab also attended a workshop with Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh in the chair where they discussed human rights situation in south Punjab.

Member Kashmir Committee said every individual had a right to have his/her basic human rights acknowledged and honoured. But, respect for human rights was missing from IOJ&K where people had been facing lock-down, communications blackout and curfew for over last two months.

Sardar Mahindar said Kashmiri brothers and sisters were facing Indian forces brutalities for the last 72 days. He urged the international community to put pressure on India to lift curfew and restore IOJ&K's status as independent state.

He said Oct 27 should be observed as Yom-e-Siyah (Black Day) all over the country with participation of all government departments, adding it was the day back in 1947 when India had occupied IOJ&K.

Sarfraz Clement, Shahzad, Naveed Gul, Allah Daad Khan, Muhammad Yousuf, and others attended the workshop and participated in the Kashmir rally.