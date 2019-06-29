UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mir Shahid Saleem Visits Families Of Deceased Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 01:49 PM

Mir Shahid Saleem visits families of deceased students

All Parties Hurriat Conference (APHC) leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM), Mir Shahid Saleem along with a party delegation visited the residences of bereaved families in Surankot area of Jammu region and expressed solidarity with them over the deaths of several students in a road accident in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :All Parties Hurriat Conference (APHC) leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM), Mir Shahid Saleem along with a party delegation visited the residences of bereaved families in Surankot area of Jammu region and expressed solidarity with them over the deaths of several students in a road accident in Indian occupied Kashmir .

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mir Shahid Saleem visited the parents of the deceased students on the instruction of APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani.

The delegation expressed shock over the death of around a dozen students in the tragic road accident in Pir Gali on Thursday.

Talking with the parents and relatives of the students Mir Shahid Saleem said that in this hour of grief the whole Kashmiri population and APHC feel the pain of this tragedy. He also lambasted the authorities for not maintaining the infrastructure to minimize the loss of lives in traffic accidents.

Related Topics

India Road Accident Traffic Jammu Media All

Recent Stories

Unlawful slaughter houses sealed in Multan

6 minutes ago

Russia, US in Dialogue on Syria, Fight Against Ter ..

6 minutes ago

Motorcyclist killed in accident in Faisalabad `

6 minutes ago

Maritime Cooperative Continuum: Pakistan Navy's Ev ..

27 minutes ago

PM Imran to again include Babar Awan in federal ca ..

27 minutes ago

Putin Calls for Probe Into Arrest of Russian Journ ..

57 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.