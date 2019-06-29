Mir Shahid Saleem visits families of deceased students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

All Parties Hurriat Conference (APHC) leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM), Mir Shahid Saleem along with a party delegation visited the residences of bereaved families in Surankot area of Jammu region and expressed solidarity with them over the deaths of several students in a road accident in Indian occupied Kashmir

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mir Shahid Saleem visited the parents of the deceased students on the instruction of APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani.

The delegation expressed shock over the death of around a dozen students in the tragic road accident in Pir Gali on Thursday.

Talking with the parents and relatives of the students Mir Shahid Saleem said that in this hour of grief the whole Kashmiri population and APHC feel the pain of this tragedy. He also lambasted the authorities for not maintaining the infrastructure to minimize the loss of lives in traffic accidents.