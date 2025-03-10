Open Menu

Mirpur-AJK Div Teaching Hospital Begins Tree Plantation Drive

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2025 | 10:19 PM

Mirpur-AJK Div Teaching Hospital begins tree plantation drive

Mirpur Divisional Teaching Hospital here on Monday launched Spring tree plantation drive besides in its subordinate health units in the districts operating under the auspices of the AJK State Health Services Department

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Mar, 2025) Mirpur Divisional Teaching Hospital here on Monday launched Spring tree plantation drive besides in its subordinate health units in the districts operating under the auspices of the AJK State Health Services Department.

According to Commissioner office, the Divisional Commissioner Ch Mukhtar Hussain inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling of orchard tree at the lawn of the hospital.

Speaking on this occasion, Mukhtar Hussain said that according to the vision of Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaarul Haq massive tree plantation drive has been kicked off in all three districts of Mirpur division including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher in order to make the campaign successful.

The Commissioner directed all the state functionaries, the officers and employees of all the government departments and institutions of Mirpur Division to enthusiastically participate in the tree plantation drive in their offices, government and private areas, schools, colleges, roadsides, industrial areas and other empty spaces with the coordination of civil society.

"The results of the plantation campaign should be seen and done", he advised.

"Planting trees is the Sunnah of the Prophet (peace be upon him) which are the jewel of the beauty of the earth", Ch Mukhtar said.

APP/ahr/378

