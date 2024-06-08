Mirpur AJK Goes Into Grip Of Severe Heat Wave
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2024 | 10:37 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) With too much hope of rainfall during the next 24 hours, AJK's biggest city of Mirpur and the rest of the district were in the grip of scorching heat on Saturday after the area witnessed the highest temperature swollen to 42.00 degrees Celsius, adding to the woes of the people during the ongoing rising heat wave.
With the mercury touching the 42.00 degree Celsius mark, the day temperature has gone 3.00 degrees above the normal temperature, thereby affecting normal life, the concerned department sources told APP here on Saturday.
It may be recalled that the highest ever temperature during the last summer was recorded 10 days ago at 43.00 degrees Celsius in this lakeside district, and the possibility of mercury crossing the last year’s mark cannot be ruled out keeping in view the prevailing weather conditions.
The fast-rising temperature in the area has thrown life out of gear, with people, particularly two-wheeler riders, seen covering their faces with clothes in order to avoid getting affected by sunstroke.
On one side, the scorching heat has gradually started affecting normal life; the erratic water supply in various parts of the city, including the slums, located on the perimeter of the country’s biggest Mangla Dam, is adding to the woes of the people on the other side, thereby creating resentment among the local population.
