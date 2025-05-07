Open Menu

Mirpur AJK Holds Protest Rally Against Indian Aggression

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 11:09 PM

Mirpur AJK holds protest rally against Indian aggression

An anti-India mass public rally on Wednesday was held in Mirpur to protest against the cowardly Indian attacks on Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) An anti-India mass public rally on Wednesday was held in Mirpur to protest against the cowardly Indian attacks on Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The rally, attended by people from all walks of life, including political and social organizations, traders' associations, civil society, lawyers, and students, expressed solidarity with Pakistan's armed forces for their befitting response to the enemy's aggression.

The protesters, who gathered at Quaid-e-Azam Stadium, marched through major city streets, chanting anti-India slogans and condemning the attack.

Speakers at the rally reiterated their support for the armed forces and resolved to defend the country against any aggression.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Awais Leghari condemns Indian aggression in Pakist ..

Awais Leghari condemns Indian aggression in Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti c ..

Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti condemns India's cowardly attac ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan fully capable to strike down enemy forces ..

Pakistan fully capable to strike down enemy forces: Malik

1 minute ago
 Police arrest 27 suspects, recover huge quantity o ..

Police arrest 27 suspects, recover huge quantity of drugs

8 minutes ago
 MQM organizes major solidarity rally against India ..

MQM organizes major solidarity rally against Indian aggression

8 minutes ago
 BISP, Sindh Social Protection Authority join force ..

BISP, Sindh Social Protection Authority join forces to strengthen social safety ..

8 minutes ago
Massive rallies held in DIKhan against Indian aggr ..

Massive rallies held in DIKhan against Indian aggression

8 minutes ago
 India's military strikes blatant violation of UN C ..

India's military strikes blatant violation of UN Charter, international law: Chi ..

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan Lawyers express solidarity with Pakist ..

Balochistan Lawyers express solidarity with Pakistan Army amid escalating tensio ..

2 minutes ago
 JI organized Tahaffuz-e-Pakistan Bike rally

JI organized Tahaffuz-e-Pakistan Bike rally

2 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi at ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi attends funeral of martyred chil ..

2 minutes ago
 PRCS AJK moves to enhance response mechanism to de ..

PRCS AJK moves to enhance response mechanism to deal with any eventuality in sta ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir