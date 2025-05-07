Mirpur AJK holds protest rally against Indian aggression

An anti-India mass public rally on Wednesday was held in Mirpur to protest against the cowardly Indian attacks on Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) An anti-India mass public rally on Wednesday was held in Mirpur to protest against the cowardly Indian attacks on Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The rally, attended by people from all walks of life, including political and social organizations, traders' associations, civil society, lawyers, and students, expressed solidarity with Pakistan's armed forces for their befitting response to the enemy's aggression.

The protesters, who gathered at Quaid-e-Azam Stadium, marched through major city streets, chanting anti-India slogans and condemning the attack.

Speakers at the rally reiterated their support for the armed forces and resolved to defend the country against any aggression.

