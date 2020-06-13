Mirpur AJK jolts as earthquake measuring 3.09 at the Richter scale hit parts of the area

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) : The Mangla lake-city of Mirpur Azad Jammu & Kashmir and the adjoining areas experienced earthquake of mild intensity we hours on Saturday, authorities confirmed.

The area was shaken following the catastrophe measuring 3.09 at the Richeter Scale at 04.32 a.m on Saturday.

The epicenter of the earthquake was with 56 kilometer depth-19 kilometer away in north-west of Jhelum, the adjoining district of Punjab province.

No loss of life or property was reported from any part of the Mirpur and adjoining areas following the calamity.

It may be added that the aftershocks of mild intensity are experienced, with pause of months, since the Sept.

24 last year devastating earthquake of moderate intensity measuring 5.8 at Richter Scale had stroke Mirpur City and its adjoining areas in twin Constituencies of LA-3 and 04 in this district of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The catastrophe had left at least 40 persons dead besides injuring of minimum of 800 others sustained injuries in two major phases of the earthquake in Mirpur and adjoining Bhimbher districts on September 24, and 26, last year.

On Saturday June 13, - Mirpur city was shaken by the earthquake of mild intensity that lasted for about 05 seconds.

People rushed out of houses to open spaces in panic. The recent wave of the catastrophe spread severe panic in entire area.