- Mirpur-AJK KPC remembers APC Peshawar victims with tribute on their 10th martyrdom anniversary
Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 11:52 PM
A memorial ceremony was held at the Kashmir Press Club in Mirpur AJK on Monday to mark 10th martyrdom anniversary of the martyred students of Army Public School Peshawar to pay to pay rich tribute to the victims of the genocide of the innocent kids caused in the bloody incident of terrorism
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Dec, 2024) A memorial ceremony was held at the Kashmir Press Club in Mirpur AJK on Monday to mark 10th martyrdom anniversary of the martyred students of Army Public School Peshawar to pay to pay rich tribute to the victims of the genocide of the innocent kids caused in the bloody incident of terrorism.
The sanctified prayer meeting was held with president of the Kashmir Press Club, Syed Abid Shah in the chair and attended by the club's members besides representatives of the civil society.
Participants offered special prayers for the up-gradation of the status of martyrs of the Peshawar APS attack in heaven besides for the country's stability, security, prosperity and progress.
Speaking on this occasion, Speakers including the KPC President Syed Abid Hussain Shah, Sr Journalist Altaf Hamid Rao, Secretary General Raja Sohrab Ahmed Khan, Rana Shabir Rajourvi, Saien Zulfiqar and others emphasized that the Peshawar massacre was the worst incident in Pakistan's history, leaving every citizen highly grieved and sorrowful.
Speakers praised the Supreme sacrifices of the children martyrd in the in the history's tragic incident of terrorism.
Speakers strongly condemned terrorism, saying that terrorists have no religion and are enemies of the country and nation. Speakers expressed solidarity with the institutions and the nation, saying that the entire nation stands united against terrorism.
It may be recalled that on 16th of December 2014, six gunmen affiliated with the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) conducted a terrorist attack on the Army Public School in the northwestern city of Peshawar.
The terrorists, all of whom were foreign nationals, comprising one Chechen, three Arabs and two Afghans, entered the school and opened fire on school staff and children, killing 149 people including 132 schoolchildren ranging between eight and eighteen years of age, making it the world's fifth deadliest school massacre.
Pakistan launched a rescue operation undertaken by the Pakistan Army's Special Services Group (SSG) special forces, who killed all six terrorists and rescued 960 people. In the long term, Pakistan established the National Action Plan to crack down on terrorism.
