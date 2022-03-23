Mirpur celebrates 82nd Pakistan Day with full zeal and fervor

Like rest of the country including AJK 82nd Pakistan Day was celebrated in the district of Mirpur , AJK on Wednesday with great enthusiasm, zeal and fervor

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) Like rest of the country including AJK 82nd Pakistan Day was celebrated in the district of Mirpur , AJK on Wednesday with great enthusiasm, zeal and fervor.

The key Pakistan Day flag hoisting ceremony in this district of over a million of UK-Based Kashmiri expatriates, was held at the lawn of local Municipal Corporation where AJK Electricity Minister Ch. Arshad Hussain hoisted the national flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir to mark the historic day of great national significance.

Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Ch. Amjad Iqbal, SSP Kamran Ali and heads of various other nation building institutions were also present on this auspicious occasion.

The ceremony was also graced by notables representing all segments of the civil society besides officials of the local authorities.

Speakers including minister Ch. Arshad Hussain, DC Ch. Amjad Iqbal and others, in their brief address to mark the day, highlighted the historic significance of the Pakistan Resolution Day coupled with reiteration of the Kashmiris firm resolve to continue the freedom struggle till the liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian yoke to accede to Pakistan � the Kashmiris ultimate destination in all respect.

A full dressed AJK police contingent presented salute to the national flags of Pakistan and AJK .

They paid rich tributes to the heroes of the Pakistan movement for the emergence of separate homeland for Muslims of sub continent under the solitary dynamic leadership of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah under the spirit of the vision of the historic Pakistan Day resolution passed this day 81 years ago on March 23, 1940 in Minto Park (now Iqbal Park) in Lahore.

The lights were illuminated on various prominent private and public buildings in the district as a sign of jubilation to celebrate the Pakistan day showing the deep-rooted love and affection with Pakistan.