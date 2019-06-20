Mirpur Divisional Commissioner orders probe into the dubious suicide by a local real estate entrepreneur

The body of Muhammad Khalil, a local whole-sale vendor cum-real estate entrepreneur, was recovered from upper Jhelum canal in Mirpur on Thursday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) : The body of Muhammad Khalil, a local whole-sale vendor cum-real estate entrepreneur, was recovered from upper Jhelum canal in Mirpur on Thursday.

He had allegedly ended his life by jumping into the canal on Tuesday after having been utterly sick and perplexed of the alleged loss and liabilities of millions of rupees pending against him during the course of the real estate business with some partners in MDA-controlled Mujahid town housing sector in Mirpur and other identical sites.

Divisional Commissioner Mirpur Muhammad Tayyeb has ordered inquiry to ascertain the exact causes of the alleged suicidal demise of the ill-fated Khalil, resident of local Mian Muhammad town, the wholesaler in local fruit and vegetable market Naangi besides the businessman engaged in real estate in the city, official sources said.

The Divisional Commissioner told APP here Thursday that Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Mirpur Qaiser Aurangzeb has been directed to probe into the tragic incident that claimed a human life in the course of alleged suicidal by the man.

Further investigations are in progress after the Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Tayyab ordered inquiry into the incident.