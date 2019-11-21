Mirpur LA-3 Bye Poll postponed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The scheduled November 24 bye-election to the vacant Mirpur LA-3 seat of Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly has been postponed after the AJK High Court Thursday issued the stay order against holding of the election in the absence of the office of the Chief Election Commissioner in Azad Jammu Kashmir

The Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir had, earlier on a petition filed against the decision of the AJK HC challenging holding of the aforesaid bye-election in the absence of the office of the Chief Election Commissioner of Azad Jammu Kashmir, resent the case to the AJK High Court for review.

A PML [N] leader Raja Tasneem Arif had filed the writ petition in the High Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir challenging the holding of the bye-election in the absence of the office of the Chief Election Commissioner of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The AJK High Court has summoned the AJK government to respond, within next seven days, about the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner of Azad Jammu Kashmir.