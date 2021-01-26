Mirpur mass anti-India public rally calls for early due role of world to help resolve Kashmir issue

Besides all other parts of AJK, people of Mirpur belonging to all segments of the civil society observed India's Republic day as black day on Tuesday to reiterate severe hatred against India with the demand for early grant of the right to self determination to Jammu Kashmir people being denied by India for last 74 years at the helm of her occupational military power in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Besides all other parts of AJK, people of Mirpur belonging to all segments of the civil society observed India's Republic day as black day on Tuesday to reiterate severe hatred against India with the demand for early grant of the right to self determination to Jammu Kashmir people being denied by India for last 74 years at the helm of her occupational military power in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The mass black day rally followed by a major anti-India demonstration by locals belonging to all walks of life including public servants, lawyers, social and political workers students and other elders of the civil society was taken out from district court premises.

Deputy Commissioner Raja Tahir Mumtaz, DBA President Mirza Qamar Zaman, Advocate, Secretary General Rashid Nadeem Butt, Divisional Information Officer Javed Malik and others led the rally. The participants of the rally were wearing black bands around their arms, besides holding black flags to mark the day as the day of resentment and protest against India's unlawful forced hold of bulk of the Jammu Kashmir besides against the continual reign of terror and state terrorism in the bleeding vale of Jammu Kashmir.

The city elders representing various segments of the civil society, while talking to media on this occasion, highlighted the importance of early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir problem besides registering protest against the continued forcible and illegal Indian occupation of a major parts of Jammu & Kashmir.

Addressing the rally at shaheed chowk, the speakers expressed grave concern over the recent escalation on the line of control following the frequent incidents of unprovoked firing by the Indian troops from across the LoC.

Thy called upon the world community to ensure peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Resolutions and Kashmiri people's wishes.

They said that people of Jammu & Kashmir would continue their struggle till the freedom of occupied Jammu Kashmir from Indian bondage and accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan � the ultimate destination of the people of the state.

They paid tributes to the valiant struggling people of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir for facing large scale Indian atrocities in the occupied territory. They said the sacrifices being offered by the valiant Kashmiri people would not go waste as the time was not far off when their struggle would be crowned with success very soon.

Various political, religious, social and human rights organizations held anti-India and pro-freedom rallies and demonstration in various other parts of the Mirpur division comprising Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher districts to register protest against the inhuman attitude and continued large scale human rights violations by the Indian forces in the held state where people are continuing their indigenous struggle for the achievement of their birth right of self determination and for the freedom of the motherland from Indian clutches.

Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir state have been launched their indigenous struggle since 1989 for the achievement of their fundamental right of self determination and for the liberation of the motherland from the Indian subjugation � which were being denied by India since last 74 years at the might of over a million of her occupying military and para military troops deployed in the occupied territory.

