Mirpur Police bust dacoits gang involved in house burglary in Dadyal

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 31st May, 2023 ):The Mirpur Police have busted an inter-provincial dacoits gang by netting three accused involved in a recent robbery in a house in Sochani village of Dadayal subdivision of the district.

They also seized the looted items worth Rs. 1.2 million, including gold ornaments, cash and nine mobile phones, besides recovering two 30-bore pistols with two magazines from their possession, Senior Superintendent of Mirpur Police Raja Irfan Saleem told APP here on Wednesday when contacted.

The three arrested accused, belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were identified as Bakht Ravaa, a resident of Sammar Bagh District Dheer, Amin Ullah and Saeed Nawab, residents of Charssada district.

According to details shared by the District Police Chief, four of the armed bandits forcibly broke into the house of one Muhammad Maalik son of Muhammad Aziz Ch. at Suchani village of Dadayal tehsil in Mirpur six days ago at about 1 a.m. on May 25 when the family was asleep.

The alleged robbers locked all family members into a room at gunpoint and deprived them of their valuables, including cash worth Rs.

09.40 lakh, gold ornaments and nine cell phones, and escaped from the scene.

After booking the absconding bandits, SHO Dadayal police station Inspector Adnan Sabir-led special police team cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the escaped suspects. After a brief encounter, the police team succeeded in netting three of the accused travelling by public transport from Dadayal to Rawalpindi during the blockade at Dhan Galli Bridge, the entry/exit point on Dadyal-Rawalpindi highway.

Two police constables Masood Shah and Naveed Ahmed sustained injuries following the retaliatory action by the bandits during their arrest.

While lauding the performance of the police team, the SSP said that legal action would be taken against the facilitators who had provided boarding, and lodging facilities to the arrested dacoits in the area.

Dadayal police have registered a case against all arrested accused and started further investigation.